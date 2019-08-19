|
Joseph G. Scheider, 78, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Saturday at his residence in Orwigsburg surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Pottsville, Jan. 7, 1941, he was a son of the late George and Anna Palko Scheider.
Joe was a member of Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, lifetime member of Good Intent Fire Company and director of their former Ambulance Association, all of New Philadelphia. He was last employed as a production supervisor for more than 35 years at Lucent Technology, Reading.
Joe was an Army veteran, serving as a Spc. 5 with the 101st Airborne Division "Screaming Eagles" as a paratrooper.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his brothers, George and Jimmy; sisters, Louise Bauer and Mary "Sis" Fuss.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen M. Devlin Scheider, Orwigsburg; sons, Mark Scheider, Los Angeles, Calif., and Scott Scheider and wife, Jen, Telford; daughter, Cindy, wife of Dale Cappel, Orwigsburg; five grandchildren, Ryan and Benjamin Cappel, Kathryn, William and Bridget Scheider.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Cross Catholic Church, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner as celebrant. Family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in Holy Family Cemetery. In memory of Joe, who was a lifelong supporter of Catholic schools, please make contributions to the Catholic school of your choice or Holy Cross Memorial Fund.
