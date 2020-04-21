|
|
Joseph H. Boeshore III, 67, of Birds Hill Road, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home.
Born April 6, 1953, in Reading, he was a son of Joseph Boeshore Jr.
Joseph worked for Deka Battery Plant.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Terrie L. Picton Boeshore, and a son, Joseph Boeshore.
Surviving are a son, Jason Boeshore, of Kansas City, Mo.; a grandson, Alexandre Boeshore.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2020