H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Joseph H. Boeshore III

Joseph H. Boeshore III Obituary
Joseph H. Boeshore III, 67, of Birds Hill Road, Pine Grove, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at home.

Born April 6, 1953, in Reading, he was a son of Joseph Boeshore Jr.

Joseph worked for Deka Battery Plant.

Preceding him in death were his wife, Terrie L. Picton Boeshore, and a son, Joseph Boeshore.

Surviving are a son, Jason Boeshore, of Kansas City, Mo.; a grandson, Alexandre Boeshore.

H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 21, 2020
