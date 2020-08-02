Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
Joseph Harry Whalen, 88 of Fountain Springs, passed away suddenly Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill, Pottsville.

Born in Fountain Springs, on Feb. 13, 1932, he was a son of the late William and Eleanor Whalen.

He attended Butler schools and was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Good Counsel/St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland. He was a member of local 524 Pipefitters Union of Scranton.

Joseph was a loving husband and devoted father of four. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family. He was a great storyteller. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapper and Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed meeting his friends for breakfast at May's.

Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Helen L. (Schilling) Whalen; daughters, Ann (Joseph) Wright, Georgia, Connie (Christopher) Jankowski, Lehighton, and Kathleen (Philip) Mattu, Gordon, and son, Joseph (Diane) Whalen, Ashland; nine grandchildren, Michael, Chris, Cory, Lauren, Kelsy, Tyler B., Tyler W., Gavin and Colin; six great-grandchildren, Madison, Mikie, Bale, Callie, Skylar and Carson Michael. He is also survived by his sister, Babe (Whalen) Costello and her husband, Robert; many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. Charles Borromeo Parish, Ashland, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs. Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland.

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Charles Heizenroth III, supervisor. Visit kullfuneral.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 2, 2020
