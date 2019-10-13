Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0670
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Nice-Hart Funeral Home
9 North Lehigh Ave
Frackville, PA 17931
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church
45 S. Second St.
Frackville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Holowaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Holowaty


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Holowaty Obituary
Joseph Holowaty, 85, of East Oak Street, Frackville, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Frackville, Feb. 18, 1934, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Radkowski) Holowaty.

Joseph graduated from Frackville High School in 1952 and served in the Marines Corps during the Korea War.

He was a district manager at the former Pargas Gas Co., Shamokin, then worked as a correctional officer at SCI/Frackville, retiring in 2000.

He was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, Frackville American Legion Post 398 and a charter member of the Coal Cracker Detachment of Marine Corps League.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Manley) Holowaty; son, Joseph M. Holowaty; sister, Mary Conapinski; two brothers, Frank and Michael Holowaty.

Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Buchspics and her husband, Robert, of Olyphant, and Deborah Holowaty, of Frackville; son, Patrick Holowaty, of Frackville; five grandchildren, Bobby, Shane, Tyler, Connor and Lea; nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 45 S. Second St., Frackville. The Rev. Petro Zvarych will officiate. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with Parastas at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Memorial Fund. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Butler Township. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now