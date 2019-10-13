|
|
Joseph Holowaty, 85, of East Oak Street, Frackville, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Frackville, Feb. 18, 1934, he was a son of the late Frank and Mary (Radkowski) Holowaty.
Joseph graduated from Frackville High School in 1952 and served in the Marines Corps during the Korea War.
He was a district manager at the former Pargas Gas Co., Shamokin, then worked as a correctional officer at SCI/Frackville, retiring in 2000.
He was a member of St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, Frackville, Frackville American Legion Post 398 and a charter member of the Coal Cracker Detachment of Marine Corps League.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (Manley) Holowaty; son, Joseph M. Holowaty; sister, Mary Conapinski; two brothers, Frank and Michael Holowaty.
Surviving are two daughters, Michelle Buchspics and her husband, Robert, of Olyphant, and Deborah Holowaty, of Frackville; son, Patrick Holowaty, of Frackville; five grandchildren, Bobby, Shane, Tyler, Connor and Lea; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc., 9 N. Lehigh Ave., Frackville, PA 17931. Divine Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, 45 S. Second St., Frackville. The Rev. Petro Zvarych will officiate. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with Parastas at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Memorial Fund. Burial with military honors will be in St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Butler Township. Nice-Hart Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to www.nicehartfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 13, 2019