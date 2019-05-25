Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Anthony. View Sign Service Information Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville 501 Washington Street Frackville , PA 17931 (570)-874-0540 Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph J. Anthony, 91, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Thursday at Shenandoah Senior Living Community with his family at his side.



Born in Frackville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary T. Gastin Anthony.



He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville. Joe was a co-owner of the former Anthony's Super Market in Frackville. He was a member of the Tony Karpee Band, the Cressona Marching Band and the Cressona Jazz Band. Joe enjoyed spending his time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the beach.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Anthony.



Joe is survived by his wife of 66 years, June Weikel Anthony; his daughter, Joanne, wife of Anthony J. Brophy, Frackville; his son, John and his wife, Linda Anthony, Harrisburg; grandchildren, Anthony P. and his wife, Deborah Brophy, Hillsborough, N.J., Brandon J. Anthony, New York City, Ashley M., wife of Brent Borzak, Frackville, Jillian M., wife of Kyle Fera, New Columbia; great-grandchildren, Paige Brophy, Joseph Brophy and very soon to be baby Weston Fera; three brothers, Michael, Paul "Ace" and Louis Anthony; his sister, Helen Ferris; and by several nieces and nephews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 49 N. Line Street, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller, pastor, as the celebrant. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. A viewing will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at St. Ann's Church. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions in Joseph's name to the , 5455 N. High Street, Columbus, OH 43214. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit



