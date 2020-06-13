|
Joseph J. "Dewey" Ballat Jr., 72, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his residence.
Born Nov. 30, 1947, in Coaldale, he was a son of the late Joseph John and Mary Elizabeth Ballat.
Dewey graduated Nativity BVM High School, Class of 1965. He later worked at ALCOA and then in the construction industry. Dewey was a lifetime member of American Hose Company in Pottsville. In his leisure time, Dewey fancied himself a "professional" Texas hold 'em player, enjoyed the outdoors- fishing and hunting, was a collector of antiquities, a jokester and culinary enthusiast.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Joann Williams and Suzanne Rittle.
Dewey is survived by three daughters, Sheila, Dana and Gina; a grandson; a great-grandson; eight sisters, Lucille Hayner, Mary E. Heidenwolf, Christine Zukovich, Patricia Stramara, Rose Marie Weaver, Amy Ryan, Diane Dunkel and Kay Rissinger; four brothers, Edward, Michael, Paul and James Ballat; nieces, nephews and friends.
Memorial services and interment will be held privately. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is handling arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
