Joseph. J. Conway Sr., 87, joined his Lord in heaven on Sunday, May 17.
Born in Pottsville on July 2, 1932, he was a son of the late John M. and Agnes J. Miller Conway.
He was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.
Joe served in the Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Vulcan, AR-5 as a Machinist Mate, 3rd Class.
Joe worked as a millwright at ALCOA Aluminum in the Cressona and Lebanon plants, and was a member of the ALCOA 25 Year Club.
Once retired, he enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing, tinkering around his home and garden, exploring local flea markets, and enjoying near and far travel adventures with his wife, who was his Pottsville Catholic High School sweetheart and best friend.
He was a faithful member of St. Patrick's Church and could always be found at Saturday's 4:15 p.m. Mass. He was also a lifetime member of the Humane Volunteer Fire Company, a member of the AOH, J.F.K. Division 2, Catholic War Veterans Post 1051, and the American Legion Post 67.
He was a true family man who found great pleasure in hosting Irish style "Hooleys" at his home where food, beer and laughter prevailed. Joe was very proud of his Irish heritage and fancied the Irish brogue. He returned home from his second trip to Ireland with it as his official accent and used it often when sharing his numerous stories and jokes.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Eileen Goodwin; and a brother, John Conway.
He will be missed dearly by his loving wife, family, and friends. Joe and his wife, who survives him, Dorothy Bauer Conway, enjoyed 65 years of marriage and raised 10 beautiful children; nine who survive him, Joseph J. Conway Jr. and his wife, Lucy, Kathleen Brennan, widow of Bob, Michael Conway and his wife, Karen, Aggie Messner and her husband, Jack, Mary Lopez and her husband, Joe, Dorothy A. Conway, Patricia Dolan and her husband, Kenneth, Brad Goodwin, husband of Eileen, John Conway and his wife, Ann Pat, Rose Straebel and her husband, Rob. Joe was blessed with 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Conway; nieces and nephews.
May God bless Joe for a job well done!
Mass of Christian Burial will be a private event at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. Following COVID 19/CDC guidelines, relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to St. Patrick Memorial Fund, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901 or the Humane Fire Company, 200 Humane Ave, Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Joe's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 21, 2020