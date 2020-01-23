|
Joseph J. "Brooky" Dombrosky, 85, of Shenandoah, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at The Gardens at Orangeville.
Born Jan. 1, 1935, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Joseph and Veronica (Azukas) Dombrosky.
He was a 1952 graduate of the former J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah. After high school, he proudly served his country in the Army from 1957 to 1959 and subsequently in the Army Reserves until 1963.
Brooky was always making or building something throughout his working and retired life. He eventually retired from Design Homes, Bloomsburg, as an interior carpenter. Whether it was making Mrs. T's Pierogies in the '60s, building homes in the '80s and '90s or handcrafting award-winning furniture throughout retirement - he loved to create things with his hands. His family was proud of him when his creations won a best-of-show award at Bloomsburg Fair.
Brooky was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing whenever he could. He was a member of Park Crest Fish & Game Club and Shenandoah Archery Club. During trout season, you'd see him at Park Crest or over the "Pumpy" in Brandonville, or during bass season over No. 5 or No. 6 dams in Ringtown or on a boat with his best fishing partner, his brother, Bob.
Some of his fondest fishing memories include going to "The Lodge" with the entire family in Lycoming County and going to Salmon River, Pulaski, N.Y., with his son, brother and nephews.
Once he became a grandfather, "Pop-Pop Brook" enjoyed attending many of his grandchildren's plays, skits and events at their school and church. He'd share all the stories about his grandkids over morning coffee at Burger King with his buddies.
In addition to his parents, Brooky was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen (Foley) Dombrosky; one sister, Carol Schropp; his brother, Robert T. "Termite" Dombrosky; brother-in-law, Bill Fonslick.
Surviving are one son, Joe Dombrosky and his wife, Tara, and grandchildren, Tesa and Brett, all of Orange Township; one sister, Arlene Fonslick, Ambler; one sister-in-law, Lorraine Dombrosky, of Shenandoah; nieces; nephews and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, in St. Casimir's Church, Shenandoah. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. A visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8:30 until 9:45 a.m. Monday at Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
