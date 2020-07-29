Home

Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home
6th & West Market Sts.
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-7888
Joseph J. "Jim" Lowthert

Joseph J. "Jim" Lowthert Obituary

Joseph J. "Jim" Lowthert, 81, of Minersville, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at his residence.

Born June 15, 1939, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late William H. and Berth (Frantz) Lowthert.

He was a graduate of Pottsville High School and Pennsylvania State Police Academy.

Jim retired from the Pennsylvania State Police after 26 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Kitty Schafer, and brothers, William, Ray and Clyde Lowthert.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Margaret Ann (Harley) Lowthert; son, James W. Lowthert and his companion, Rosie; daughter, Susan L., wife of Robert Wentz Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica, wife of Matthew Paulis, Kirk Gottshall, husband of Nicole; step-granddaughter, Kaylei Wentz. He was also survived by three great grandsons, Wyatt, Jackson and Brooks; sister, Mary Young; nieces and nephews.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Lowthert family. In lieu of memorial contributions, honor Jim's wishes by enjoying life and spending time with your loved ones.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 29, 2020
