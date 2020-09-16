Home

Joseph J. "Joe" Maley

Joseph J. "Joe" Maley Obituary

Joseph J. "Joe" Maley, 73, of Absecon, N.J., passed peacefully away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in his home surrounded by his friends, loved ones and his beloved dog, Murphy.

Born Sept. 23, 1946, in Pottsville, he lived in Minersville prior to moving to Absecon, N.J., and graduated from Nativity BVM High School in 1964 and Reading Business Institute in 1966.

Joe served in the Army from 1966 to 1969 and was a veteran of the Vietnam war, where he served with honor.

Joseph was Catholic and a member of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Absecon, N.J. Joe worked in the insurance and finance business and later in retirement was a dedicated member of VFW Post 9462, Absecon, N.J., where he tended bar, served as chaplain, junior vice and senior vice commander, and could be found raising money for veterans through the distribution of poppies in front of ShopRite. Joe was a passionate fan of Notre Dame football and many times a furious Philadelphia Eagles fan. Joe, also known to his friends as "Bull!," excelled in sports, especially baseball as a catcher and was part of Yorkville Hose Champion slow-pitch softball team; he loved to golf but had a terrible slice. Joe loved to eat, but especially cook, grill and feed his family and friends; if you left his home hungry, it was your own fault.

Joseph was preceded in death by father, Joseph; mother, Mary; grandson, Matthew James Maley; stepson, Chuck Maclean.

Survivors include spouse, Barbara Maclean; sons, Patrick (Tracy) and Michael (Leandra); brother, Bob; sister, Mary Kay Rinaldo (Jay); grandchildren, Griffin, Madelyn, Jack and Lila Maley; stepdaughter, Linda Evans (Bob); step-grandchildren, Bob, Eric and Juliette Evans.

A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 591 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ 08201. Interment with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 16, 2020
