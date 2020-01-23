|
Joseph J. Matalavage, P.E., passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 20, at his home in Pottsville.
Joseph was born July 16, 1948, to Vincent and Genevieve (nee Zerdy) Matalavage, in Pottsville.
He grew up in New Philadelphia and later resided in Pottsville. He graduated from Sacred Heart Grade School and was a 1966 graduate of Saint Clair Area High School.
Joseph earned an associate degree in technology in transportation engineering and a bachelors degree in drafting and design technology from Penn State University. He was awarded a professional engineering designation by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Joseph was a registered professional engineer in several states, and secured licensure as a professional land surveyor in Pennsylvania. During his career, he served as senior project design and management engineer for multiple state, municipal and private water, waste water and highway projects. Joseph served as the chief project manager and designer for multiple projects that received outstanding recognition from Pennsylvania Consulting Engineers Council (C.E.C.) and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Joseph served as state director of the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers for more than 25 years, held membership with the National Society of Professional Engineers and served as Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers coordinator of the Anthracite Chapter MATHCOUNTS program from 1989 through 2004.
Joseph loved his family and was a constant source of support and encouragement for his daughter, Erin, and his grandson, Emmet, whom he loved dearly. He was known for his strong professional work ethic; skilled and creative, yet practical approach to engineering, and his collegiality. His legacy includes the many environmental, municipal and highway projects located throughout Pennsylvania that continue to reflect his exceptional skill. Joseph was a gifted artist and enjoyed creating elaborate Lego-, dinosaur- or firetruck-themed 3-D scenery for his grandson's birthday parties. He enjoyed nature, loved being outdoors and was a fan of Penn State football.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent; his mother, Genevieve; and his wife of 43 years, Colleen (nee Wylota), who passed away Jan. 24, 2017.
Joseph is survived by daughter, Erin Eileen, Ed.D., and husband, Adrian Portland, of Saint Clair; a grandson, Emmet Padraig Portland, of Saint Clair; a grand-pup, Sammy Beauregard; a twin sister, Mary Matalavage, of New Philadelphia; a brother, George Matalavage, of New Philadelphia; a brother, Vincent, of Frackville; an uncle, William Zerdy, also of New Philadelphia; nieces; nephews.
Friends and family are invited to a viewing to be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, 63 Kimber St., New Philadelphia. Services will be held at Calvary Chapel, located at Saint Patrick's Calvary Cemetery, Hillside/Cressona Road and Calvary Street, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made in Joseph's memory to Assumption BVM School STEM program: Assumption BVM School, 112 S. Seventh St., Pottsville, PA 17901
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 23, 2020