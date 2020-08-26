Home

POWERED BY

Services
David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Morba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph J. Morba

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph J. Morba Obituary

Joseph J. Morba, 86, of Buck Mountain, died Wednesday morning at St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem.

Born at the former Locust Mountain Hospital, he was a son of the late Frank and Anna (Kotch) Morba.

He attended Mahanoy Township schools and was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City, and was a life member of Good American Hose Company No. 3, Mahanoy City. He had worked for and retired as a truck driver from Jeddo Highland Coal Company. He enjoyed listening to big band music, watching classic movies and watching baseball and his favorite team the Mets.

He is survived by a sister, Dolores Kozie, of Buck Mountain; nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

Private services will be held at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, with interment in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Contributions in Joe's name to the would be appreciated by the family. Please sign the guest book at www.jarrettfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -