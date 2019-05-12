Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph J. Pahira. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Pottsville, May 29, 1954, he was a son of the late George and Dorothy Awarski Pahira.



He was the husband of Carolyn E. Ploskon Pahira.



Joe was a graduate of Minersville High School, Class of 1972.



He retired from Riverview Bank.



Joe was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.



As a very active member of the community, he was involved in many local organizations.



In addition to his wife, Joe is also survived by sons, Joseph M. Pahira, Mechanicsburg, and his sons, Galen Finn and Jace Pahira, and Andrew Pahira, husband of Emily, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; a sister, Monica Pahira, Minersville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be privately held at St. Ambrose Cemetery, Cressona, at the family's convenience. Family requests donations in Joe's memory to Schuylkill United Way, 9 N. Centre St., Suite 301, Pottsville, PA 17901, or St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, 297 SW 41st St., Renton, WA 98057. To extend online condolences, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com

Joseph J. Pahira, 64, of Wayne Township, passed away Friday, May 10, at Circle M Campground, Lancaster.Born in Pottsville, May 29, 1954, he was a son of the late George and Dorothy Awarski Pahira.He was the husband of Carolyn E. Ploskon Pahira.Joe was a graduate of Minersville High School, Class of 1972.He retired from Riverview Bank.Joe was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.As a very active member of the community, he was involved in many local organizations.In addition to his wife, Joe is also survived by sons, Joseph M. Pahira, Mechanicsburg, and his sons, Galen Finn and Jace Pahira, and Andrew Pahira, husband of Emily, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; a sister, Monica Pahira, Minersville.A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be privately held at St. Ambrose Cemetery, Cressona, at the family's convenience. Family requests donations in Joe's memory to Schuylkill United Way, 9 N. Centre St., Suite 301, Pottsville, PA 17901, or St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, 297 SW 41st St., Renton, WA 98057. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close