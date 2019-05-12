Joseph J. Pahira, 64, of Wayne Township, passed away Friday, May 10, at Circle M Campground, Lancaster.
Born in Pottsville, May 29, 1954, he was a son of the late George and Dorothy Awarski Pahira.
He was the husband of Carolyn E. Ploskon Pahira.
Joe was a graduate of Minersville High School, Class of 1972.
He retired from Riverview Bank.
Joe was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.
As a very active member of the community, he was involved in many local organizations.
In addition to his wife, Joe is also survived by sons, Joseph M. Pahira, Mechanicsburg, and his sons, Galen Finn and Jace Pahira, and Andrew Pahira, husband of Emily, Seneca Falls, N.Y.; a sister, Monica Pahira, Minersville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will be privately held at St. Ambrose Cemetery, Cressona, at the family's convenience. Family requests donations in Joe's memory to Schuylkill United Way, 9 N. Centre St., Suite 301, Pottsville, PA 17901, or St. Ambrose Church Memorial Fund, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, or C.A.S.T. for Kids Foundation, 297 SW 41st St., Renton, WA 98057. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
