Joseph J. "Tino" Tinninis

Joseph J. "Tino" Tinninis Obituary

Master Sgt. Joseph J. "Tino" Tinninis, 67, of Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Bethlehem.

Born July 31 1953, in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Joseph C. Tinninis and his surviving mother, Lois F. (Truskowsky) Tinninis.

Tino was a 1971 graduate of Marian High School and then enlisted in the Navy for 4 1/2 years and then transferred to the Army, where he spent his more than 30 year career as an automated systems supervisor at Fort Indiantown Gap Military Reserve, Annville.

He was a member of Friendship Fire Company, Englewood, Frackville, where he dedicated much of his time and effort and along the way made many great friends. He was also a member of the Good Fellowship Club, Ashland. Tino liked to spend time on Smith Island, Md., as a commercial crabber. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his circle of friends at "The Farm."

He leaves behind his mother, Lois Tinninis, at home; one daughter, Christi Tinninis, Georgia; two sisters, Susan Tinninis, at home, and Lois Wallauer with husband, Michael, Ashland; one brother, Charles "Chuck" Tinninis and his wife, Marci, Greencastle. Also surviving are his companion of 13 years, Molly Dalton; nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Interment with full military honors will follow at 11:30am in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Contributions in Tino's memory may be dedicated to Friendship Fire Company, 147 N. Seventh St., Frackville, PA 17931. Due to COVID-19, all social distancing and mask requirements will be followed. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2020
