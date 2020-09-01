|
Joseph J. Wertman, 62, of Hometown, passed away peacefully Aug. 31, 2020, in the arms of his loving wife and partner of 30 years following a battle with ALS.
Born at the former Pottsville Hospital, he was a son of the late Joseph and Helen (Hill) Kasper.
He graduated from high school and served with the Army. He worked as a carpenter for various local contractors. He grew up in Tamaqua and spent 25 years in Mahanoy City before moving to Hometown. He was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 30 years and was named volunteer of the year at SCI/Mahanoy.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were two sisters, Sandra Murton and Violet Peters.
Survivors include his wife, the former Mary Ann Kuczynski; sons, Dennis Trudich, Julius Dudash, Jason Dudash and his wife, Ashley, Kyle Kuczynski and his fiancé, Jordan; a daughter, Angel Trudich; siblings, Linda Yeager, Josie Kasper and Ed Kasper; grandchildren, Winter, Abby, Nora, Mason, Lilly, Kenli, Jase, Isaiah and Eli; nieces and nephews.
Joe beat ALS and fought to the end. His strength and love for family and friends left memories and laughs to last a lifetime. He loved to talk and spend time helping his fellow friends of Bill W.
Relatives and friends are invited to call and visit with the family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City. All guests are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name to ALS Association, 5720 Meadowbrook Drive, Harrisburg, PA 17112, would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 1, 2020