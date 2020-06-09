Home

Oravitz Homes for Funerals Inc
40 N. Jardin Street
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-462-9333
Joseph John Rabada Obituary
Joseph John Rabada, 85, of South Seaville, N.J., and formerly of Shenandoah, departed his earthly home to spend eternity with the Lord in Heaven on Saturday, June 6.

He was born June 2, 1935, in Shenandoah, as an only child to the late Verna and Joseph Rabada.

Joe was a graduate of J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah, then went on to serve honorably in the Air Force. Upon his return from service, he went on to Iowa University as a Hawkeye football player. He later worked at The Budd Co. in Philadelphia. He spent most of his career in home improvement sales and with his happy, chatty disposition he was a natural born salesman.

After an early retirement, he enjoyed being an active VFW member and being a snow bird traveler to Bradenton and Pine Boat Key, Fla., and his summer home in South Seaville, N.J. His love of both fishing and football continued throughout his life. He was happiest when cheering on his beloved Philadelphia Eagles and Nittany Lions.

Surviving is his only child, Tracy Rabada-Yocum, and grandson, Brayden Joseph Yocum, 14.

Joseph was known to those around him simply as Joe or Cookie, and few things made him happier than spending time with his family and friends. He was a very kind, loyal and loving man and was beloved by so many friends throughout his life. He was a wonderful father, special uncle and pop-pop to his family. He will be deeply missed and always be within our thoughts and hearts forever.

Scripture services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, officiated by Pastor Jack Murray. A visitation will take place from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all visitors are asked to follow recommended CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and safety protocol. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 9, 2020
