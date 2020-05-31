|
Joseph Kaputa Sr., 83, passed away May 25, 2020.
He was the loving husband of Florence (Janusz); dear father of Joseph Jr. (Karen), Josslyn Sharkey (Sean), Jolene Rodriguez (Tom); loving grandfather of Sean, Jillian, Kylie and Joseph. Also surviving are nieces and nephews.
Joseph was born in Shenandoah, served in the Army and became a printer by trade. He worked at Smith Kline and French for 30 years and Archibald printing company for eight years before retiring.
He had a passion for hunting and fishing and was a life member of Park Crest fish and game. This led to one of his greatest accomplishments - the purchase of a mountain retreat. This serves as the perfect gathering place for his children, grandchildren, family and friends. They will continue to celebrate his life there together.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to The Father Walter Ciszek Prayer League, 18 East Oak St., Shenandoah, PA 17976-2356. Service and interment are private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Karsch Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
