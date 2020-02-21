Home

Joseph Kovich, of Pottsville, formerly of Wadesville, died Wednesday Feb. 19, 2020, at Luther Ridge.

Born March 4, 1928, in Wadesville, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Fesko) Kovich.

Joseph Kovich served in the Navy in World War II.

He retired as a machine operator at Allied Chemical Co., Pottsville.

He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and American Legion Post 719, Saint Clair.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann (Stevens) Kovich; two brothers, John and Michael Kovich; four sisters, Mary Erdock, Anna Fedock, Dorothy Ryan and Helen Eagan.

Surviving are son, David Kovich and his wife, Jayne, of Pottsville; son, Brian Kovich and his companion, Kristin Gammer, of Saint Clair; daughter, Lynn Kovich and her companion, Sharle Sacco, of Emmaus; son, Kevin Kovich and his wife, Jennifer, of West Chester; grandchildren, Grant, Joshua, Allyssa, Claire, Carter and Miles Kovich; a sister, Ethel Cooper; nieces and nephews.

Office of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, 131 S. Morris St., Saint Clair, with the Very Rev. Gregory J. Noga officiating. Friends may call from 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church Memorial Fund at the above church address. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
