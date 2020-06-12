|
Joseph L. Deitrich, 79, of Tamaqua, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at home.
He was the husband of Joan (nee Epler) Deitrich, to whom he was married 57 years.
Born Dec. 7, 1940, in Coaldale, Joe was a son of the late Leo and Dorothy (nee Keip) Dietrich.
A 1958 graduate of Tamaqua High School, he worked for Mack Trucks, Allentown, retiring in 2000 from their plant in Macungie. Joe was a member of The Parish of St. John XXIII, Tamaqua; East End Fire Company, Tamaqua; Lansford St. Ann's Pinochle Club; Burger King Breakfast Club, Tamaqua; and a former member and president of Tamaqua Italian Club. He was a member of Lehigh River Stocking Association and an avid fisherman on the Lackawaxen River. Joe was a diehard Phillies and Eagles fan and enjoyed visiting the casinos.
Joe was predeceased by son, Joseph Jr., in 1991, and sister, Lillian Yelsh.
In addition to his wife, Joan, he is survived by son, Jeffrey Deitrich, of Tamaqua; daughters, Judi Deitrich and her spouse, Kristin Crossett, of Pardeesville, and Jennifer Fleming and her husband, William, of Philadelphia; grandchildren, Andrew Deitrich, Ethan Deitrich and Jamison Brennan; great-granddaughter, Avery Deitrich; brother, John Dietrich and his wife, Carol, of Tamaqua; nephews and nieces.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at St. John XXIII Church, Tamaqua. You are kindly asked to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The family has requested no flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to The Parish of St. John XXIII, 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 12, 2020