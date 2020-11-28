Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
250 East Hancock Street
St. Clair, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
250 East Hancock Street
St. Clair, PA
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
1:30 PM
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Annville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Gravish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Gravish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Gravish Obituary

Joseph L. Gravish, 100, of Saint Clair, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.

Born March 12, 1920, in Wadesville, he was a son of the late Matthew (Maciej) and Sophie (Zofia Stempien) Gravish (Grabarz).

A graduate of Saint Clair High School, Joseph went on to enlist in the Army Air Force, where he served honorably in the European Theater during World War II. He was involved in the Battle of the Bulge, witness to the Dachau concentration camp and was specially protected in his unit for his knowledge of Morse Code.

After returning home, he worked as a machinist at several area factories but mainly at Mayfair Industries, Shoemakersville.

He was a member of the former Ss. Peter & Paul RC Church, current member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, a lifetime member of Saint Clair American Legion Post 719 and a former Saint Clair councilman.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Isabel (Bulharowski) Gravish; two brothers, Edward and Martin Gravish; three sisters, Anna Fleischut, Agnes Selosky and Julia Kline; son-in-law, Eric Sonne.

Surviving are two sons, retired Col. Joseph Gravish and his wife, Elaine, of Saint Louis, Mo.; professional musician, Andrew Gravish and his wife, Maria, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; daughter, Attorney Frances Sonne, of Catasauqua; one grandson, Joseph Michael; two granddaughters, Jolaine and Jolyn; five great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Msgr. William F. Glosser will officiate. Friends may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Clair American Legion Post 719, P.O. Box 81, Saint Clair, PA 17970. Burial with military honors will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -