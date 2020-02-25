|
|
Joseph L. Hogan, 80, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center.
Born March 23, 1939, in Atlantic City, N.J., he was a son of the late Joseph and Evelyn (Lahutsky) Hogan.
He was a 1957 graduate of the former Frackville High School. Mr. Hogan served his country in the Army.
He was employed in the local garment industry as a cutter and spreader, having last worked for the former Alma Dress Co., Shenandoah. He was a member of the ILGWU. Joseph was of the Catholic faith.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial that will be celebrated at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, in Divine Mercy Church, 232 W. Cherry St., Shenandoah, with Monsignor Ronald C. Bocian, pastor, as celebrant. Interment with military honors will follow at 9:30 a.m. at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 25, 2020