Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph L. Kaufman. View Sign

Joseph Lacey Kaufman, 96, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, at Luther Ridge at Sei-ders Hill, Pottsville.



Born in Schuyl-kill Haven, Sept. 5, 1922, he was a son of the late Joseph S. and Edna Lacey Kaufman.



He was widowed twice, a husband of the late Anna Ethel Wommer Kaufman, who preceded him in death in 1959, and the late Esther Moser Kaufman, who passed away in 2006.



Joe was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1940, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He lettered in football and baseball at Valley Forge Military Junior College. He graduated in 1942, and received the honor of Athlete of the Year.



Joe honorably served in the Army from 1943 to 1946. He at-tained the rank of private first class during World War II.



From 1946 to 1959, Joe worked for his father at Kaufman's Dairy, Schuylkill Haven. In 1960, he became a Knight's Life Insurance agent. Since 1964, Joe worked as a State Farm Insurance Agent until retiring in 1988, when his son, Joerd, took over the agency.



Joe was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven. He was also a member of the Schuylkill Haven Jaycees, VFW, 76'sers Bowling League and Hidden Valley, and Mountain Valley Golf leagues.



Joe was an avid hunter, golfer, fisherman and bowler. He was very lucky and very proud to have two documented holes in one.



He is survived by his son, Joerd F., husband of Kim Wolff Kaufman of Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Elaine, wife of Malcolm Menzies of Ju-neau, Alaska; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.



An evening viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the church with Pastor David Rowe officiating. An additional time for viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday. Graveside interment will be private. As a lifelong supporter, donations in Joe's memory may be forwarded to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online contributions, visit



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





Joseph Lacey Kaufman, 96, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, at Luther Ridge at Sei-ders Hill, Pottsville.Born in Schuyl-kill Haven, Sept. 5, 1922, he was a son of the late Joseph S. and Edna Lacey Kaufman.He was widowed twice, a husband of the late Anna Ethel Wommer Kaufman, who preceded him in death in 1959, and the late Esther Moser Kaufman, who passed away in 2006.Joe was a graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School, Class of 1940, where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball. He lettered in football and baseball at Valley Forge Military Junior College. He graduated in 1942, and received the honor of Athlete of the Year.Joe honorably served in the Army from 1943 to 1946. He at-tained the rank of private first class during World War II.From 1946 to 1959, Joe worked for his father at Kaufman's Dairy, Schuylkill Haven. In 1960, he became a Knight's Life Insurance agent. Since 1964, Joe worked as a State Farm Insurance Agent until retiring in 1988, when his son, Joerd, took over the agency.Joe was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven. He was also a member of the Schuylkill Haven Jaycees, VFW, 76'sers Bowling League and Hidden Valley, and Mountain Valley Golf leagues.Joe was an avid hunter, golfer, fisherman and bowler. He was very lucky and very proud to have two documented holes in one.He is survived by his son, Joerd F., husband of Kim Wolff Kaufman of Schuylkill Haven; daughter, Elaine, wife of Malcolm Menzies of Ju-neau, Alaska; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren.An evening viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Schuylkill Haven. A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, at the church with Pastor David Rowe officiating. An additional time for viewing will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service Friday. Graveside interment will be private. As a lifelong supporter, donations in Joe's memory may be forwarded to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. To extend online contributions, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com . Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, has been entrusted with arrangements.Sign the guest book at Funeral Home Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home

24 East Main Street

Schuylkill Haven , PA 17972

570-385-3381 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close