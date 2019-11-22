|
Joseph L. Pilo, of Lake Wynonah, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
He was a son of the late Levi and Camille (Maccarone) Pilo, of Palo Alto.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera; brothers, Pasquale, Anthony and Albert; sisters, Mary, Anna and Yolanda.
Surviving are stepdaughters, Sandra Lane and Cheryl Fleagle, and a sister, Flavia McGovern.
All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. There will be no procession from the funeral home to the church, and his interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joseph's name to a . Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2019