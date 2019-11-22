Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church
Schuylkill Haven, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pilo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph L. Pilo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph L. Pilo Obituary
Joseph L. Pilo, of Lake Wynonah, passed away peacefully Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

He was a son of the late Levi and Camille (Maccarone) Pilo, of Palo Alto.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera; brothers, Pasquale, Anthony and Albert; sisters, Mary, Anna and Yolanda.

Surviving are stepdaughters, Sandra Lane and Cheryl Fleagle, and a sister, Flavia McGovern.

All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward S. Zemanik officiating. There will be no procession from the funeral home to the church, and his interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Joseph's name to a . Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -