Joseph L. Weldon Obituary
Joseph L. Weldon, 65, of Pottsville, and formerly of South Tamaqua, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Pottsville.

Born in Tuscarora, Feb. 19, 1954, he was a son of Constance (nee Weber) Weldon, of Pottsville, and the late James Weldon.

He was preceded in death by brothers, John Weldon, Daniel Weldon and James Weldon, and sisters, Karen Weldon and Theresa Greenall.

In addition to his mother, Joseph is survived by sisters, Mary Rex and her husband, Robert, of Spring City, Pat Langton and her husband, Thomas, of New Philadelphia, Rebeca Jones, of La Grange, Ga., and Deborah L. Reed and her companion, Dave Fortin, of Tuscarora; nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.zgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Zizelmann-Gulla Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Tamaqua.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
