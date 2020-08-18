Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church
Minersville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Lohin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Lohin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Lohin Obituary

Joseph Lohin, 95, of Minersville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, at Meadows Nursing, Dallas.

All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. A Divine Liturgy Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Friday at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville, with the Very Rev. Gregory Noga officiating. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Church. Due to COVID-19, all recommended social distancing, mask requirements and public safety guidelines will be followed. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -