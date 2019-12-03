Home

Joseph Lukach Obituary
Joseph Lukach, 77, of New Philadelphia, passed away Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.

Born in Pottsville, April 18, 1942, he was a son of the late Joseph and Catherine Yost Lukach.

Joseph is survived by his wife of 26 years, Barbara Schneff Lukach; sons, Joe, Jim and John; daughters, Joelene, Laurie, Lynn, Kim, Traci and Shannon; brothers, Andy and Jim; sisters, Rose and Theresa; 19 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Prayer services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday by Envoy Brad Harris at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Viewing will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In memory of Joseph, family requests donations may be made to the funeral home to help defer funeral expenses.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
