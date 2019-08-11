Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
250 East Hancock Street
St. Clair, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church
250 East Hancock Street
St. Clair, PA
Joseph M. Mashack Sr.


1944 - 2019
Joseph M. Mashack Sr. Obituary
Joseph M. Mashack Sr., 75, of Saint Clair, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Hazleton, Feb. 25, 1944, he was a son of the late Alex and Mary (Smarr ) Mashack.

He was an X-ray technician, retiring from the former Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center.

Joseph was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, where he served as a eucharistic minister and sang in the choir.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Mashack.

Surviving are his wife of 51 years, Irene (Rubel); a son, Joseph Mashack Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, of Frackville; a daughter, Janet Gilmer, of Robesonia; a brother, Alex Mashack, of Tresckow; three grandchildren, Devin Mashack, Miranda Gilmer and Drew Mashack; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 East Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial will be in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Bruce T. Hart Funeral, Saint Clair, is in charge arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
