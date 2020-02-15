|
Joseph M. Probition Sr., 93, of Frackville, passed away early Friday morning at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
Born March 11, 1926, in Morea, he was a son of the late John and Mary Demko Probition. He attended Mahanoy Township schools.
He was an Navy veteran, having served in World War II and the Korean War. He received the rank of SV6 and served on the USS Wichita, USS APL 8 and the USS Gordius ARL 36. He received the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, Pacific Theatre Ribbon and American Theatre Ribbon.
He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, serving as a lector and was former president of the Holy Name Society. He served as scoutmaster of Troop 89, received the Silver Beaver Award and was a vigil member of Scouting Order of the Arrow.
He was past grand knight of the Rev. James A Hogan Knights of Columbus Council 2580, Frackville; past president of Frackville Borough Council; past president of the North Schuylkill school board, 16 years; past vice president of Schuylkill IU 29; past president of Frackville Rotary. He was also a member of Goodwill Hose Company, Frackville, Friendship Fire Company, Englewood; 30, Shenandoah; Black Diamond Navy Club, Minersville, and past president of Resident Council of Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville.
He worked as a welder for PennDOT and previously worked for #1 Contracting Co.
Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Shemansik Probition, in 2004; an infant son, Edward III; a son, Edward Probition, in 2015; sisters, Anna and Mary; brothers, Edward, John and Francis.
He is survived by a son, Joseph M. Probition Jr. and wife, Suzie, Shenandoah Heights; grandchildren, Joseph Probition III and Jennifer Probition; great-granddaughter, Zarah Rose Dross; companion and caregiver, Kathryn Koperna, Minersville; best friend, Betty Koperna; nieces and nephews; close friends, Jim and Ellen Ryan and family and their grandchildren, Nicholas, Ella, Grace and Shane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at St. Ann R.C. Church, Frackville, with the Rev. Francis Iroot, as celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and again from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will be in St. Casimir's Cemetery, Mahanoy Township.
