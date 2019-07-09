Home

Joseph M. Salak

Joseph M. Salak Obituary
Joseph M. Salak, 91, of Saint Clair, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at ManorCare Health Services, Pottsville.

Born in Saint Clair, he was a son of the late Theodore Frank and Mary Stempak Salak.

Joe was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church in Saint Clair and served in the PA National Guard for several years. He was a brakeman for the Reading Railroad for many years until his retirement. In his spare time, Joe enjoyed working on old houses, listening to polkas and fixing anything that was broken.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Kathryn Sninsky, John "Saldy" Salak, Helen Salak, Anna Carey, Margaret Purcell and Jerry Salak.

Survivors include sister, Mildred Urenko; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Divine Liturgy for the Repose of the Soul will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 105 N. Morris St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the church. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2019
