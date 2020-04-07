|
Joseph M. Wollyung Jr., 82, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday evening in his residence with his loving and caring family by his side.
Born Oct. 12, 1937, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph M. and Mary F. (Rosenberger) Wollyung Sr.
He was a 1955 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and proudly served his country in the Army Reserves.
Joe was a member of St. John the Baptist RCC, Pottsville, where he served on the building committee.
He was the owner and operator of Rosenberger Plumbing & Heating, Pottsville, from 1978-2003 until he turned over the business to his sons. He remained involved for many years after his retirement.
Joe was extremely active and a dedicated life member of Yorkville Hose Company, where he previously served as foreman, chief engineer, captain and was currently a trustee. He also belonged to Six County Firemen's Association, Schuylkill County Firemen's Association and Pottsville Firemen's Relief Association.
He most enjoyed spending time with his family and especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jim; and best friends, John "Babe" and JoAnn Heller.
Joe is survived by his wife, Barbara A. (Fielding), to whom he was married 58 years; three sons, Joseph M., husband of Suzanne, of Pottsville, John D., husband of Marianne, of Pottsville, Michael J., companion of Amy Brahler-Miller, of Minersville; grandchildren, Andrew, Amanda (Cook), Christopher, Michael, Stephen and Emma Wollyung and Edward Karlonis; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Mary Huber, of Sterling, Va., Cathy Wollyung, of Suffern, N.Y., and Ann Steffanic, wife of Paul, of Pottsville; three brothers, Robert Wollyung, husband of Kay, of Pottsville, Edward Wollyung, husband of Jeanne, of Clifton Park, N.Y., and William Wollyung, husband of Marilyn, of Lake Katrine, N.Y.; nieces and nephews.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated and announced at a later date at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville, as well as interment in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in Joe's memory be sent to Yorkville Hose Company, P.O. Box 1222, Pottsville, PA 17901, or St. John the Baptist Memorial Fund, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home, Pottsville.
