Joseph "Sonny" Manue, 90, lifelong resident of Forestville, passed away at The Gardens of York Terrace, Pottsville.
Born Jan. 13, 1930, in Buck Run, he was a son of the late John and Ann Pritko Manue.
Joe was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with B Battery 52nd Field Artillery in Korea. He retired as an equipment operator in the coal industry.
He is survived by nieces and nephews.
Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2020