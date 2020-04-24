Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartashus Funeral Home
63 Kimber St
New Philadelphia, PA 17959
(570) 277-6941
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Manue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Manue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Manue Obituary
Joseph "Sonny" Manue, 90, lifelong resident of Forestville, passed away at The Gardens of York Terrace, Pottsville.

Born Jan. 13, 1930, in Buck Run, he was a son of the late John and Ann Pritko Manue.

Joe was a veteran of the Korean War, serving with B Battery 52nd Field Artillery in Korea. He retired as an equipment operator in the coal industry.

He is survived by nieces and nephews.

Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, at the convenience of the family. Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -