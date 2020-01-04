|
|
Joseph Michael Hupka, 77, of Pottsville, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
Born Sept. 21, 1942, in Saint Clair, he was a son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Bardzak) Hupka.
Joe was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1960. He attended Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Philadelphia, and then graduated from Kutztown University. He retired after 38 years as an art teacher and district printer at Schuylkill Haven High School. Joe was a volunteer and designed the newsletter for Schuylkill County Historical Society. Joe loved gardening, photography and the arts, carpentry, woodworking, and was also a train enthusiast. He was the founding member of ES&S Woodworking.
Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Trudy (Yost) Hupka; two daughters, Elayne Hinderliter and her husband, Steve, and Jennyfer Oswald and her husband, John; a son, Michael Hupka and his girlfriend, Missy; a grandson, Matthew Hinderliter and his wife, Angie; a sister, Kathleen Hartnett and her husband, David; nieces and nephews.
A religious service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, with the Rev. Robert Schaeffer officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Saint Clair. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either First United Presbyterian Church, 120 N. Mill St., Saint Clair, PA 17970, or to Schuylkill County Historical Society, 305 N. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 4, 2020