Joseph Michael Kleha, 71, of Harrisburg, and formerly of Shenandoah and Allentown, departed his earthly home to spend eternity with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 17, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
He was born July 28, 1948, in Shenandoah, to the late Eleanor Hartz (Ardziejewski), and father, Joseph "Jazz" Kleha.
Joseph was a 1966 graduate of Shenandoah Catholic High School in Shenandoah, then went on to earn his B.S. in accounting at The Pennsylvania State University. While attending Penn State, Joseph served in the Army.
After graduation in 1974, Joseph worked at the Public Utilities Commission before joining PPL Electric Utilities as manager regulatory compliance and rates, starting in July 1981, retired March 2013.
Post-retirement, he was the Principal JMK Lion Consulting LLC specialist in rates and regulatory affairs until the time of his death.
Joseph was a lifetime member of Polish American Fire Company. He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending Penn State football games, holding season tickets for over 40 years, traveling to ballparks to watch the Chicago Cubs, being an avid amateur horticulturist and supporting dozens of charitable organizations.
Besides his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gale, in 2019.
Surviving are his son, Joseph D. Kleha (wife, Rebecca); his daughter, Kristin G. Singer (husband, Michael); an aunt, Eva Koch; nine cousins.
Joseph was known to those around him simply as Joe, and few things made him happier than spending time with his children and cousins. His face would light up when his house would fill up for the holidays with kids and pets, and he always made time to have a glass of good bourbon or beer and relax with his family.
Full military honors will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HealVets.org. Oravitz Home for Funeral Inc., Shenandoah, are handling the arrangements. Visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 25, 2020