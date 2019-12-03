Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Micklasavage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Micklasavage

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Micklasavage Obituary
Joseph P. Micklasavage, 89, of Swedesboro, N.J., passed away Nov. 29, 2019.

Born and raised in New Philadelphia, he graduated from Blythe Township High School, served in the Army Air Corps and Airforce during the Korean War, and was employed as an instrument mechanic at DuPont in Deepwater, N.J. for 35 years.

Joseph was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish, a former usher at St. Joseph Church, a 3rd Degree K of C, St. Francis Council 7526. He was a member of the former St. Joseph's Men's Club and Raccoon Club in Swedesboro. He served as an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 13 for 10 years.

He enjoyed the outdoors and was especially fond of gardening, hunting and fishing. He was not afraid to tackle any challenge and he could fix and construct anything. He enjoyed painting portraits and still-life. Joe enjoyed dancing the polka with his wife, Lucy, whom he met at the former Oasis Club in Mullica Hill, N.J.

He was predeceased by siblings, Annie Williams and Mike Micklasavage.

Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lucy (nee Leotta); his children, Vic (Maria) and Joanna Micklasavage; his granddaughter, Emily; his siblings, Marie Anastasia, Helen Blasko and Vincent Micklasavage; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Joseph Church, 140 Broad St., Swedesboro, N.J., where a viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Woolwich Township, N.J. Contributions in Joe's memory to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Cheega Funeral Home, 1329 Kings Highway, Swedesboro, NJ.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -