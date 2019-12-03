|
|
Joseph P. Micklasavage, 89, of Swedesboro, N.J., passed away Nov. 29, 2019.
Born and raised in New Philadelphia, he graduated from Blythe Township High School, served in the Army Air Corps and Airforce during the Korean War, and was employed as an instrument mechanic at DuPont in Deepwater, N.J. for 35 years.
Joseph was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish, a former usher at St. Joseph Church, a 3rd Degree K of C, St. Francis Council 7526. He was a member of the former St. Joseph's Men's Club and Raccoon Club in Swedesboro. He served as an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scout Troop 13 for 10 years.
He enjoyed the outdoors and was especially fond of gardening, hunting and fishing. He was not afraid to tackle any challenge and he could fix and construct anything. He enjoyed painting portraits and still-life. Joe enjoyed dancing the polka with his wife, Lucy, whom he met at the former Oasis Club in Mullica Hill, N.J.
He was predeceased by siblings, Annie Williams and Mike Micklasavage.
Joe is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lucy (nee Leotta); his children, Vic (Maria) and Joanna Micklasavage; his granddaughter, Emily; his siblings, Marie Anastasia, Helen Blasko and Vincent Micklasavage; nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Joseph Church, 140 Broad St., Swedesboro, N.J., where a viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Woolwich Township, N.J. Contributions in Joe's memory to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Ste 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106, would be deeply appreciated. Arrangements are being handled by Cheega Funeral Home, 1329 Kings Highway, Swedesboro, NJ.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 3, 2019