Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haughney Funeral Home
101 E Mahanoy St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3190
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Wargo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph P. Wargo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph P. Wargo Obituary

Joseph P. Wargo, 93, of Delano, passed away Monday morning in his beloved home that he shared with his loving granddaughter, Jessica, whom he raised as a child. She cared for him until his final day.

Born in Mahanoy City, he was a son of the late Andrew and Anna (Bush) Wargo.

Joseph was a World War II veteran. He served in the Army, where he attained the rank of corporal. After his military service, he worked in construction.

He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his wife, Ruth A (Yost) Wargo; a daughter, Faye Smith; two brothers, Andrew and John; three sisters, Elizabeth, Lucy and Anna.

Surviving are two daughters, Adrianne Propp and Sherrie Hartz; 12 grandchildren, Terri, Tara, Thomas, Raechel, Danielle, Eric, Jessica, Kayla, Brian, Joelle, Devon and Jordan. Also surviving are 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Richard's Church, Barnesville. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Locust Valley. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, and masks must be worn at the church. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -