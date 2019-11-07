Home

Dutcavich Funeral Home - Minersville
200 Sunbury Street
Minersville, PA 17954
570-544-3492
Joseph Patrick Gleason Obituary
Joseph Patrick Gleason, 81, of Forestville, Cass Township, passed away Tuesday at Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital.

Born in Pottsville, on Dec. 16, 1937, he was a son of the late Martin and Victoria Bonchalk Gleason. He attended Cass Township schools and worked at ALCOA for 13 years before it closed. He then worked briefly for Mirawal in Port Carbon before taking employment in the maintenance department of Indiantown Gap Military Reservation. He later worked in warehouse logistics at the Gap.

He was an Army veteran, having served as a SP4 with the 496th Quartermaster Company at Fort Lee, Virginia.

He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Church, Minersville. He was also a member of American Legion Post 544, Forestville Citizens Fire Company and Forestville Fish & Game Club. He enjoyed browsing in markets and auctions throughout the region.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Gleason, in 1996.

Surviving are his wife, the former Teresa A. Ganly, to whom he was married for 40 years; five siblings, Anna Marie Cason (spouse, Eugene), of Greenfield, Cass Township, Arlene Spiess (spouse, John), of Spring City, Robert Gleason (spouse, Marcia), of Phoenix Park, Lawrence Gleason, of Greenfield, and Maureen Gontarchick (spouse, Bernard), of Mar Lin; a brother-in-law, Joseph Ganly, of Tremont; nieces and nephews, .

The family will accept visitors from 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 6 until 9:45 a.m. Wednesday at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury St., Minersville. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 539 Sunbury St., Minersville. Interment with military honors will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 7, 2019
