Joseph "Pork" Prock, 64, of Englewood, Frackville, passed away peacefully Sunday evening at home.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Peter and Marie Berg Prock.
He worked as a laborer for Weiner Iron and Metal Corp., Pottsville, until his retirement.
Pork was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish, Frackville, a life member of Friendship Fire Company, Englewood, Frackville, and the Englewood Sportsman Club.
He is survived by his brother, Francis P. Prock, Englewood, Frackville, and several cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with the Rev. Brian Miller officiating. Friends may call from 8 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Friendship Fire Company at P.O. Box 157, Frackville, PA 17931. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 26, 2019