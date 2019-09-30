|
|
Joseph R. Bolinsky Jr., 71, of Port Carbon, passed away Saturday while at home.
Born Aug. 14, 1948, he was a son of the late Joseph R. Sr. and Pearl Bolinsky.
Joseph was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School and then went on to serve in the Marines. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and obtained the rank of corporal. Joseph served in country during Vietnam, where he was a field wireman and message center man. He was awarded the National Defense Medal. After the Marines, Joseph went on to serve in the Army as a private. In the Army, Joseph was an atomic demolitions engineer.
After returning from the Army, Joseph worked various jobs in the area, including road construction, demolition and ultimately retiring from M&Q Packaging.
Joseph enjoyed fishing and hunting along with bird watching with his late wife, Donna, who passed in 2017. He also participated in numerous charity motorcycle rides, raising money for various children's hospitals.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a nephew, John Kauffman Jr.
Joseph is survived by children, Danielle Sallada, wife of Jeffrey, of Pottsville, and Joseph M. Bolinsky, of Pottsville. He is survived by his grandchildren, Marlena, Phillip, Ruby and Spencer; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Balin, Maryonna and Onyx. Joseph is also survived by his sisters, Joanne Kauffman and Mary Jane Pacine; niece, Christine Mistysyn, and other nieces.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with services. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Plaza, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, 18 Wertz Drive, Pine Grove, PA 17963.
Sign the guest book at
republicaneherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 30, 2019