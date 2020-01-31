Home

James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-1403
Joseph Hughes
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James E. Humphrey Funeral Home - Pottsville
1112 West Market Street
Pottsville, PA 17901
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Foursquare Gospel Church
2300 Mahantongo St.
Pottsville, PA
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Foursquare Gospel Church
2300 Mahantongo St.
Pottsville, PA
Joseph R. Hughes Obituary
Joseph R. Hughes, 77, of West West Terrace, died Wednesday at home.

He was born Oct. 23, 1942, in Pottsville, a son of the late Joseph and Dorothy Davis Hughes.

He was a graduate of Cass Township High School.

He was a veteran having served in the Army. He was co-owner of the former Hughes Construction Inc. and was employed by J.W. Zaprazny, New Ringgold, prior to retiring. Joe was a member of Foursquare Gospel Church, Pottsville.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Elaine Hughes; a daughter, Lisa Hughes; two siblings, Doris Klotunowitch and Donnie Hughes.

Surviving are his wife, Antoinette Koury Hughes; children, Christian Hughes and his wife, Heather, of Windsor, Michelle Mansell and her husband, Paul, of York, David Hughes, of Deer Lake, Lydia Hughes, of Ashburn, Va., Sherry Staskowski and her husband, Robert, of Deer Lake, Richard Tolotti and his wife, Melissa, of Utah; 11 grandchildren, Shay, Josh, Sage, Nixon, Sarah, Maeghan, Tiarnan, Cianan, Madison, Dahlia and Hailey; one great-grandson, Robbie; a sister-in-law, LaRae Hughes, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.

Services celebrating the life of Joe will be held at noon Monday at Foursquare Gospel Church, 2300 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with Pastors David Poissant and Robert McSurdy officiating. Family and friends are invited to a viewing 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, and Monday from 11 a.m. to noon at Foursquare Gospel. Interment with military honors will be held in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions be made to Foursquare Gospel Church, 2300 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Arrangements are under the care of James B. Humphrey, F.D., James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Joe's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
