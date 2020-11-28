Home

Service
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Grace Point Church
529 Washington Crosswing Rd
Newtown, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Grace Point Church
529 Washington Crosswing Rd
Newtown, PA
View Map
Joseph R. Smith Obituary

Joseph R. Smith, 88, of Langhorne, passed away suddenly Nov. 15, 2020, due to complications of a stroke.

He was the beloved husband of the late Dolores Delrio Smith. Loving father of Bonnie Lavoie (Pat), Doreen Huston (Bryan), Lisa Lyons (Dave), Jennifer Grozalis (Bob), the late Joseph E. Smith (Stephanie).

He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren who adored him, Kelly, Julianne, Stephanie, Sam, Jaclyn, David, Michael, Chris, Tyla and Addison. He was predeceased by his grandson, Thomas Joseph (TJ). Loving great-grandfather to Crescenzo, Rocco, Margot, and Jameson. Dear brother of George Smith and Marie Fertig and many nieces and nephews. He was the proud dog father of Zoe for 20 years, who recently passed on.

Joe was born in Maizeville, where he met the love of his life, Dolores, in high school, and were married for over 50 years.

A socially distant life celebration will be held Saturday, Dec. 5, at Grace Point Church, 592 Washington Crossing Road, Newtown, PA 18940 Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2 p.m. and the memorial service will start at 2 p.m. To make a donation in Joe's memory, please consider the scholarship fund in his grandson's name, TJ Brady Scholarship fund at Roxbury High School. Checks should be made payable to Bonnie Lavoie, 66 Sunset Strip, Suite 101, Succasunna, NJ 07876.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
