Joseph Richard "Dick" Gilroy, 87, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving children Friday Nov. 8, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Scranton, a son of the late Joseph and Grace (Gownley) Gilroy.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Mary "Margie D" Delaney, who he loved and cherished with all his heart, on April 16, 2003.
Dick graduated in 1950 from St. Paul High School, and continued his education at University of Scranton.
Dick started his career with Met Life in Scranton in 1955 and was promoted to the Pottsville area in 1958. In 1973, he was promoted to regional manager in Sunbury area with Met Life until he retired in 1996.
In his spare time, Dick loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He always looked forward to the family beach trips and weekends at the hunting cabin and also the grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed spending time on the golf course and would frequently get rounds in at Indian Hills and Three Ponds golf courses.
He was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church, and also a member of Camp IREM Hunting Club for 40 years. He was member of Sunbury Social Club and a lifelong member of East End Fire Company, where he enjoyed many happy hours with his friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his son, Patrick Joseph; sisters, Joan Malone and Judith Neary.
He is survived by two sons and six daughters, Michael Gilroy and wife, Cathy, of Sunbury, Kevin Gilroy and wife, Lynn, of Paxinos, Marianne Marino and husband, Steve, of Scranton, Marigrace Canfield and husband, Michael, of Tamaqua, Maribeth Karpinski and husband, Scott, of Sunbury, Marita Mannello and husband, Ray, of Winfield, MaryKate Walling and husband, Bill, of Lewisburg, Mary Margaret Hilkert, of Lewisburg; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 12 at Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury. Funeral Mass will be held at noon Nov. 13 at St. Monica Catholic Church, Sunbury. The family wants to extend a special thank you to Evangelical Hospice of Lewisburg.
