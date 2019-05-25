Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Robert Balchus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born on Nov. 4, 1950, in Shenandoah.



Joe was a welder for the Department of Defense at Beale Air Force Base for 36 years, before retiring in 2010, and a Yuba City resident for 37 years.



Joe was a great, caring and funny man, who was liked by anyone who came in contact with him over the years.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen Wisniewski Balchus.



Joe was a member of the Yuba City Moose Lodge.



Joe served his country in the Air Force from 1969-1977, serving during the Vietnam War and was stationed in stationed in Hawaii and Nevada.



Joe is survived by his wife of 23 years, Brenda Balchus, of Yuba City; children, Holly Thomas (Jamie) of Ripon, Calif., Heather Nostrand (Cody), of Grand Junction, Colo., Chelsea Watters and Harmony Balchus, of Yuba City; three grandchildren, Jacob and Paige Thomas and Reed Nostrand; his sister, Carole Oshman, of New Jersey; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.



The family would like to thank Tammy and Gerald Long, Jonathan Barba and Sutter Health Hospice in helping care for Joseph.



A Celebration of Joseph's Life was held on Sunday, May 19, at the Yuba City Moose Lodge.













