|
|
Joseph S. Koslosky, 65, of Williamstown, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, at Select Specialty Hospital, Harrisburg.
Born in Pottsville, July 7, 1954, he was a son of the late Stanley and Susan Hudock Koslosky.
Joe graduated in 1972 from Williams Valley High School.
He retired in 2004 after 32 years with the state Department of Education.
He was a former member of the Holy Spirit Byzantine Catholic Church, Williamstown. He was a current member of St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville.
Joe was an avid golfer, who could be found playing golf any chance he could get. He enjoyed watching all sports on television.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Elizabeth.
Surviving are his sister, Irene P. Schaeffer, Tower City; numerous cousins.
Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with the Very Rev. Gregory Noga. Burial will be in the Holy Spirit Byzantine Cemetery, Williamstown. Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Joe's memory can be made to St. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 107 S. Fourth St., Minersville, PA 17954. To sign the guestbook, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 28, 2019