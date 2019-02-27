Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph S. "Fuzzy" Lucas. View Sign

Joseph S. "Fuzzy" Lucas, 85, of Mahanoy City, passed away peacefully Monday surrounded by his loving family at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.



Born in West Mahanoy Township, Dec. 28, 1933, he was a son of the late Joseph and Catherine Urban Lucas.



He was a 1952 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School.



He proudly served his country in the Air Force during the



After his retirement, he enjoyed working at his family owned restaurant, Lucas Family Restaurant, Mahanoy City, where he was best known for his homemade soups and cakes.



Joseph was a hardworking, loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a dedicated Philadelphia Eagles fan.He enjoyed casino trips, playing poker, listening to the polkas and having a lager with friends at the American Legion.



He was a member of Good American Hose Company "Dutchies" and the Locust Valley Fish and Game.



He was a faithful parishioner of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City.



Joseph and his late wife, Yvonne, loved to cook together, fish, play cards and enjoyed casino trips.



In addition to his parents, Joseph was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Yvonne A. Schmerfeld Lucas; stepmother, Lillian; son, John "Lukie" Lucas; a granddaughter, Ashley L. Uber.



Joseph is survived by a sister, Eleanor Helock, wife of Michael, of Indialantic, Fla.; two daughters, Kathryn Uber, wife of Robert, of Mahanoy City, and Alicia "Boomer" Lucas and companion, Gary Frye, of Mahanoy City. He was a proud grandfather to Joshua and wife, Sarah, Christine, Amber, Michael and Danielle; and great-grandfather to Richard Jr., Lillyana, Andrew, Cole, Elias and Aria.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Mahanoy City. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at the church. James P. Haughney Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, has charge of arrangements.



