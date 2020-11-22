Home

Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
644 E Grand Ave
Tower City, PA 17980
(717) 647-2741
Joseph S. Miller

Joseph S. Miller, 54, of Muir, passed away suddenly Saturday, Nov. 21, at his home after a brief illness.

Born Dec. 15, 1965, in Harrisburg, a son of Eugene and Grace Skelton Miller, Elizabethville.

Joe was a 1985 graduate of Blue Ridge High School, New Milford. He was a talented self-employed contractor.

He was of the Protestant faith. He was a member of the Muir Fire Company. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was hunting, fishing or working in his yard. He took great pride in his home, and was always working.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his soulmate, Karla Mace, with whom he resided; two sons, Kole Miller and his wife, Chelsea, and Roman Miller, both of Tower City; a brother, Scott Miller, Williamstown; a sister, Barb Hoffman, Florida.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held following CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 644 E. Grand Ave., Tower City, to help with expenses. To send condolences to the family, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 22, 2020
