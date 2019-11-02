Home

Joseph Shala, 73, of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday evening at home.

He was born in the former Locust Mountain Hospital, a son of the late Joseph and Ruth (Hillibush) Shala.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Ann Sibulsky, on March 2, 2015, and one brother, John Shala.

He was a lifetime member of Christ Lutheran Church, Mahanoy City.

Joe graduated from Mahanoy Area High School with the Class of 1964. He worked for the Atlas Powder Co. from 1967 until 1982 and last worked and retired from Great Western Services of Allentown. He enjoyed working on cars and spending time with family. His straightforward manner and strong work ethic were appreciated by all who came in contact with him.

He is survived by his son, Joseph V. Shala, of Harrisburg, and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, 19 E. Mahanoy Ave., Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Fred T. Crawford officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
