Joseph T. Renaldi, 89, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Feb. 25, 2020, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
He was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Latrobe, a son of the late Henry and Lugina Cardanelli Renaldi.
Joe graduated with a bachelor's degree in education from McDaniel College, Westminster, Md., formerly Western Maryland College. He was an Air Force veteran, having served during the Korean War. While serving in the USAF in Tachikawa, Japan, he also volunteered as an assistant football coach on base. Following his years of service, Joe spent 40 years in the field of education and retired from the Saint Clair Area School District, where he was a history and economics teacher, administrative assistant to the superintendent and athletic coach for football, basketball and track.
As a high school educator, he also was a head football coach and teacher of economics and civics at New Cumberland High School, and head football coach and teacher of U.S. history and latin at Frackville High School. On the college level, he held positions of assistant football coach at Western Maryland College and assistant varsity football coach at Drexel University.
In retirement, Joe devoted much of his time to the visual arts such as writing, painting, drawing and woodcrafts. He also enjoyed gardening and visitations by his children and grandchildren. He was known to be a generous and patriotic person.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife in 2018, Doris H. Renaldi; a brother, Leo Renaldi, of Lewistown.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Lori Ann Renaldi-Waqar and her husband, Naveed, Linglestown; his two sons, Jan Renaldi, Morrisville, N.C., and Daniel Renaldi, Frackville; a brother, Henry Renaldi, Windber and wife, Betty; a sister, Ann Franchi, Cincinnati, Ohio; his two granddaughters, Lindsay Waqar, Philadelphia, and Briana Renaldi, Kannapolis, N.C., and her three children; nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services and interment with military honors will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250, or online at www.dav.org/memo. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Frackville, is in charge of the arrangements.
