Joseph Thomas "Hap" Anthony, 69, of Duncott, passed away Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Joseph was born Jan. 1, 1951, at Good Samaritan Hospital to the late Catherine Mary Morgans and Joseph John Anthony.
He lived in Duncott all his life.
He attended the former St. Vincent de Paul School, Minersville, and graduated from Nativity BVM High School, in 1968.
He was a member of the former St. Kieran's Parish, Heckscherville, where he served as a lector and served as lector at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, Minersville.
He was a former employee for 44 years at Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was linen supervisor.
He was a PIAA and IBOA basketball official for 18 years, and a CYO basketball coach for 14 years at St. Vincent's Parish, Minersville, where he was involved in many championship seasons. He was involved for many years with Minersville Little League as an umpire, coach and president of the league.
He was a member of Pottsville Council 431 of Knights of Columbus and Schuylkill Assembly of the 4th Degree, and J.F.K. Division No. 2 of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, where he served as historian.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Karen Levkulic Anthony.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 538 Sunbury St., Minersville, with Monsignor William Handges officiating. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville, at the convenience of the family. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements, and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
