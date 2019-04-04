Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Thomas Goodman. View Sign

Joseph Thomas Goodman, 97, passed away peacefully Friday, March 29, 2019, at his home in Toms River, N.J.Joe was born and raised in New Boston, where he graduated from Mahanoy Township High School. Upon graduation, he attended and graduated from McCann School of Business.At the age of 20, Joe entered the Navy and served for three years on the U.S.S. Benson during World War II from 1942-45, including the invasion of Normandy.In 1949, Joe married Eleanor Matthews, the love of his life for nearly 70 years. Joe and Eleanor raised their seven children in Rahway, N.J., later enjoying their retirement in Toms River, N.J.Joe worked for 30 years as a financial analyst for Exxon Corp. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1146 in Rahway and the VFW Post 129 in Toms River.Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Cornelius and Anna; his brothers, Thomas, Connie and Jackie; daughter, Mary Cooney; and great-grandson, Marcus Vasil.Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Eleanor (Matthews) Goodman, originally from Ellengowan; his seven children; his 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; his youngest brother, James A. Goodman and his wife, Joan, of Mahanoy City; and local residents, Gary Goodman, Rep. Neal Goodman, Christopher Goodman, Gay Mahal, Erin Heckman and Judge James P. Goodman.

