Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Turnitsa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Turnitsa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Turnitsa Obituary
Joseph Turnitsa, 92, of Saint Clair, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

He was born in Saint Clair, Jan. 8, 1927. Joseph was a son of the late John Turnitsa and Mary (Basarab) Turnitsa.

He was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, and was a 1945 Graduate of Saint Clair High School.

He was the owner of Joe's Refrigeration in Roselle Park, N.J., where he worked for more than 35 years, before retiring back to Saint Clair.

Joseph was in the Navy during WWII and the Air Force during the Korean War.

He was preceded in death by six brothers, Michael, John, Peter, Paul, Charles and George Turnitsa; three sisters, Mary Fedeles, Ann Bauer and Elizabeth Osty.

He was the youngest of 10 children. He was the last member of his immediate family.

He is survived by his caregivers, Janice and Hubert Plungis, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Michael Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, with the Very Rev. Jeff Zias officiating. Friends are invited to call Friday morning at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a Panachida held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at St. Michael Orthodox Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Michael Orthodox Church, St. Clair. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now