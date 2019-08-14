|
Joseph Turnitsa, 92, of Saint Clair, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
He was born in Saint Clair, Jan. 8, 1927. Joseph was a son of the late John Turnitsa and Mary (Basarab) Turnitsa.
He was a member of St. Michael Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, and was a 1945 Graduate of Saint Clair High School.
He was the owner of Joe's Refrigeration in Roselle Park, N.J., where he worked for more than 35 years, before retiring back to Saint Clair.
Joseph was in the Navy during WWII and the Air Force during the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by six brothers, Michael, John, Peter, Paul, Charles and George Turnitsa; three sisters, Mary Fedeles, Ann Bauer and Elizabeth Osty.
He was the youngest of 10 children. He was the last member of his immediate family.
He is survived by his caregivers, Janice and Hubert Plungis, of Pottsville; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Michael Orthodox Church, Saint Clair, with the Very Rev. Jeff Zias officiating. Friends are invited to call Friday morning at James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a Panachida held at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held at St. Michael Orthodox Cemetery, Saint Clair. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Michael Orthodox Church, St. Clair. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 14, 2019